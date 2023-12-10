Watch: Dubai witnesses largest demonstration at COP28 demanding Gaza ceasefire

Activists also called for immediate climate action and equitable financial support for those severely impacted by climate change.

Published: 10th December 2023 2:40 pm IST
Activists take part in a demonstration for climate justice and a ceasefire in Gaza at Cop28 on Saturday. Photo: AP

Hundreds of climate activists staged a protest during a United Nations climate change conference (UNFCCC COP28) in Dubai, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Since the COP28 summit’s opening on November 30, several demonstrations have been organized, but Saturday’s, December 9, march was the largest in terms of participants, Khaleej Times reported.

Demonstrators of many nationalities marched in the UN-supervised Blue Zone at Expo City Dubai, draped in Palestinian Keffiyeh, chanted slogans,  and carried banners reading “Ceasefire Now”, “Return the Land,” and “Right of Return”.

UN rules prohibit flags and chants targeting certain nations, so Saturday’s march proceeded without Palestinian or Israeli flags, despite Palestinian colors appearing on fringes.

Activists also held a minute of silence for Palestinian martyrs in Gaza and displayed a cloth with the names of dozens killed in the Israeli war in Gaza.

Watch the videos below here

They also called for immediate climate action and equitable financial support for those severely impacted by climate change.

Demonstrators chanted slogans promoting climate justice, urging for action now, and carried banners reading, “Climate Justice Now”, “End Fossil Fuels” and “How Many Coffins Do It Take to Reduce Emissions?”.

