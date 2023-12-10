Watch: Dubai witnesses largest demonstration at COP28 demanding Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds of climate activists staged a protest during a United Nations climate change conference (UNFCCC COP28) in Dubai, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Since the COP28 summit’s opening on November 30, several demonstrations have been organized, but Saturday’s, December 9, march was the largest in terms of participants, Khaleej Times reported.

Demonstrators of many nationalities marched in the UN-supervised Blue Zone at Expo City Dubai, draped in Palestinian Keffiyeh, chanted slogans, and carried banners reading “Ceasefire Now”, “Return the Land,” and “Right of Return”.

UN rules prohibit flags and chants targeting certain nations, so Saturday’s march proceeded without Palestinian or Israeli flags, despite Palestinian colors appearing on fringes.

Activists also held a minute of silence for Palestinian martyrs in Gaza and displayed a cloth with the names of dozens killed in the Israeli war in Gaza.

Watch the videos below here

قمة المناخ في دبي تستقبل وقفة للمطالبة بوقف قصف غزة pic.twitter.com/gz1o7dbf3I — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) December 9, 2023

An act for climate justice, in solidarity with the people of Palestine and to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is now taking place in Dubai during COP28.



Video: @MidiaNINJA #COP28NINJA #NINJAnaCOP28 pic.twitter.com/hkw4nwfbtc — Mídia NINJA (@MidiaNINJA) December 9, 2023

Climate march inside #COP28 blue zone begins with a very clear message:



“Ceasefire now.” pic.twitter.com/fB3J10hlaX — Daisy Dunne (@daisydunnesci) December 9, 2023

They also called for immediate climate action and equitable financial support for those severely impacted by climate change.

Demonstrators chanted slogans promoting climate justice, urging for action now, and carried banners reading, “Climate Justice Now”, “End Fossil Fuels” and “How Many Coffins Do It Take to Reduce Emissions?”.

Ativistas climáticos de diversos lugares do mundo se uniram em uma grande Marcha dos Povos pelo Clima e ocuparam a #COP28, em Dubai, pedindo por justiça climática, cessar-fogo em Gaza e para expressar solidariedade ao povo palestino.



Vídeo: @midianinja#COP28NINJA #NINJAnaCOP28 pic.twitter.com/wfadk80mso — Mídia NINJA (@MidiaNINJA) December 9, 2023