Palestinian woman ‘older than Israel’ shot dead by Israeli sniper

An elderly Palestinian woman, whose video recently went viral for claiming to be ‘older than Israel’, was shot dead by an Israeli sniper in Gaza Strip.

79-year-old Hadia Nassar was shot dead outside her front door on Thursday, December 7, according to Palestinian photographer Saleh Aljafarawi.

“You were martyred, my beloved. May God have mercy on you and make your resting place Paradise,” Aljafarawi wrote on X.

Al-Jazeera reported that Aljafarawi learned from his cousin that Israeli army that “members of the Israeli army sniped at her at the door of her house”.

Nassar gained fame during the Israeli war on Gaza after appearing in a video clip by AlJaafrawi, who visited her recovering from an Israeli airstrike.

In a video, a Palestinian photographer holding her identity card and asking Nassar of being older than Israel, while Nassar affirms her claim to Palestinian land.

استشهدت😭😭💔💔💔

ياا حبيبتي يا حجتي 😭💔

الله يرحمك ويجعل مثواكي الجنة 😭

انتي الي حكتيلي اسمك صالح وأنت صالح 😭💔 https://t.co/Dwnom8SltT — Saleh Aljafarawi (@S_Aljafarawi) December 7, 2023

Since October 7, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 17,487 deaths, 46,000 injuries, infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.