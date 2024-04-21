Gaza doctors save baby from mother’s womb who was killed in Israeli strike

Doctors have successfully saved the baby from his mother’s womb who was killed by an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, April 20, a medical team at Kuwait Hospital in Rafah performed an urgent caesarean section for a Palestinian woman who arrived at the hospital with a serious injury, Palestinian media reported.

A video clip circulated on social media platforms shows medical teams performing resuscitation procedures for a child.

An overnight air strike in Rafah killed new born’s father 29-year-old Shukri Ahmed Judah and his 28-year-old mother Sabreen Mohammad Ramadan Al-Sakan and 3-year-old sister Malak, along with ten other people.

Israel insists on invading Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold, despite international warnings of catastrophic consequences due to the presence of 1.5 million displaced people there.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli aggression in Gaza resulted in significant destruction, and humanitarian and health catastrophes, resulting in over 34,000 deaths and 76,700 injuries, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Israel persists in its war despite the Security Council’s ceasefire resolution and charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice.