Gaza hit as Israel ramps up West Bank raids

In the latest violation of the ceasefire, Israel struck Khan Younis in Gaza on Monday, December 15, along with heavy artillery shelling.

According to a report by The Palestinian Information Center, heavy gunfire and shelling rocked north of Al Bureij camp as Israeli warships opened fire towards the coast of Gaza City.

Israeli forces attack Palestinian homes in West Bank, several held

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers stormed religious shrines in Awarta, southeast of Nablus, West Bank, and performed rituals, forcing shop owners to close their businesses.

Raids were reported in Attil, north of Tulkarem, and in Aqqaba, north of Tubas, where threat notices were distributed. Israeli forces also fired flares during a raid on the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.

In the Jenin area, Israeli troops stormed Fahma and Kafr Rai regions and arrested former prisoner Jihad Jarrar after raiding his home in al-Hashimiyah.

They also raided al-Khalil city, Beit Awwa and Halhoul, assaulting residents and damaging property. Three civilians were arrested and one was detained.

In Madama, south of Nablus, Israeli soldiers raided several houses and arrested two young men. In Fasayil, north of Jericho, another former prisoner, Omar Nawawra, was detained after troops raided his home. Israeli forces also stormed the towns of Azzun and Jayyous in Qalqilya.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian child was shot and injured on Sunday evening during clashes that erupted after Israeli forces raided the Al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

Illegal Israeli settlers reportedly attacked Khan al-Ahmar, east of occupied Jerusalem, opening fire towards residents’ homes. No injuries were reported. Israeli forces simultaneously stormed the village and deployed throughout residential areas.