Gaza Strip: Israeli attacks killed 50 Palestinians and injured 184 across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, while hospitals are facing a critical shortage of blood.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said many victims remain trapped under rubble or on inaccessible roads, making rescue operations difficult and raising concerns that the casualty count could rise further.

Siince the outbreak of cconflicts namaste on October 7, 2023, Gaza has recorded 66,055 fatalities and 168,346 injuries, including 13,187 deaths and 56,305 injuries since March 18, 2025.

Humanitarian workers continue to be affected. In the last 24 hours, five aid personnel were killed and 48 injured, bringing the total toll among relief staff to 2,571 dead and over 18,817 wounded.

Alongside the rising casualties, hospitals are approaching a breaking point. The ministry warned that blood banks risk a complete shutdown due to a shortage of laboratory supplies essential for testing and transfusions. Officials emphasised that without immediate support, emergency and life-saving care for the wounded cannot continue.

The ministry called on international organisations to provide urgent assistance, stressing that replenishing medical supplies is critical to prevent the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.