Global Sumud Flotilla enters final stage of journey to Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a major international mission aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade of Gaza, has entered the final stage of its journey. The fleet of 44 ships is carrying humanitarian supplies, medical aid, and hundreds of delegates from around the world.

Organisers confirmed that the ships are now less than 366 nautical miles from Gaza and are expected to reach the besieged territory within four days. The coalition warned that the convoy will soon enter the “orange zone” — an area where an Israeli naval interception is considered highly likely.

Engine leak forces GSF vessel to withdraw from mission

A vessel, Johnny M, was forced to withdraw on Monday, September 29, after sustaining an engine-room leak.

“All participants were safely transferred to another vessel, with some reassigned to other boats while others were brought ashore,” the coalition said.

“This will not cause significant delays to the mission, which is set to arrive in as close as 4 days,” it added.

Global solidarity at sea

Delegations from 46 countries are taking part, making this the largest maritime effort yet to challenge the 18-year blockade. The fleet carries more than 500 passengers, including doctors, parliamentarians, humanitarian workers, and well-known activists such as Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

German activist Yasemin Acar also confirmed that the flotilla is approaching the same waters where Israeli forces previously intercepted the Madleen vessel earlier this year.

“We are not just delivering humanitarian aid but also spreading hope and solidarity, sending a strong message that the world stands with Palestine,” Thunberg said from aboard a vessel near Crete.

“Time moves and the flotilla moves with it — every minute takes the Global Sumud Flotilla nearer to Gaza and the justice it deserves,” the coalition added in a statement on X. A live tracker on its official website shows the convoy advancing steadily across the Mediterranean as international attention builds.

On Friday, September 26, Thunberg, speaking from on board the flotilla, declared, “I’m not scared of Israel. I’m scared of a world that has seemingly lost all sense of humanity.”

Rising tensions in the Mediterranean

The flotilla’s progress has drawn international attention and heightened regional tensions. Open-source tracking suggests Turkey has deployed drones and a frigate to monitor and protect the mission.

Meanwhile, Italy and Spain have placed naval vessels on standby for potential rescue and humanitarian operations.

Earlier this month, two of the flotilla’s boats were reportedly targeted by drones. Despite the incidents, delays, and weather disruptions, organisers said they remain determined to deliver aid directly to Gaza.

Israel prepares for interception

Israeli media reported that the navy’s elite Shayetet 13 unit has been carrying out training exercises in preparation for seizing the ships. Officials say the aim is to prevent the vessels from docking in Gaza while minimising harm to participants.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The voyage comes amid a worsening crisis in Gaza. Since March, Israel has fully sealed border crossings, blocking food and medical deliveries and pushing the enclave into famine. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, hundreds — including children — have already died from hunger and disease.

The conflict, which reignited in October 2023, has so far killed more than 66,000 Palestinians and injured over 168,000, while displacing most of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.