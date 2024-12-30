Gaza militants fire rockets at Israel amid ongoing conflict

Jerusalem: Fighters in the Gaza Strip fired about five rockets at southern Israel, the Israeli military said.

The rockets on Sunday afternoon triggered air raid warning sirens in the city of Sderot and other communities near the Palestinian enclave. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, the military said that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-rocket system, while the rest “likely fell in open areas.”

This marked the second consecutive day of projectile fire from the besieged enclave as the Israeli onslaught continues. The two long-range rockets fired on Saturday from Gaza toward the Jerusalem area were also intercepted.

Israel has been striking Gaza since last October, cutting off most food, medicines, gas and aid to the territory that resulted in the deaths of at least 45,500 people, according to Gazan health authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, at least nine Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian sources said.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that an Israeli aircraft bombed a house on the outskirts of Maghazi camp with at least one missile.

Hussam Al-Daqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, told Xinhua that nine people were killed, including children and women, and dozens of wounded people were sent to the hospital following the airstrike.

The Israeli army did not comment on the raid. However, an Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a press statement on Saturday that Israeli forces began operating at night against “terrorist targets in the Beit Hanoun area in light of prior Intelligence information about the presence of a number of terrorists and terrorist facilities in the area.”