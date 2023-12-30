Gaza war can spill into a regional conflict: UN Chief

Antonio Guterres appealed to all members of the international community to do everything in their power to use their influence on the relevant parties to prevent an escalation

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th December 2023 10:47 am IST
Gaza war can spill into a regional conflict: UN Chief
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

New Delhi: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his concerns that the war in Gaza can spill over into a regional conflict, media reports said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“There is a continued risk of wider regional conflagration, the longer the conflict in Gaza continues, given the risk of escalation and miscalculation by multiple actors,” media reports quoting Guterres as saying in a statement.

He said that the burgeoning violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and Israeli settlers is extremely alarming.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Very concerned about infectious diseases in Gaza: WHO chief

“As is fighting between Hezbollah and Israel across the south Lebanon border, attacks from Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis attacking shipping in the Red Sea,” the UN Chief said.

He has again appealed to all members of the international community to do everything in their power to use their influence on the relevant parties to prevent an escalation of the situation in the region.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th December 2023 10:47 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button