GCC countries condemn armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries “strongly condemned” Friday’s armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

On Friday morning, January 27, a man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle stormed the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital, killing the head of security in the diplomatic center and wounding two guards.

A video clip circulating on social media showed what appeared to be broken glass and damage to a door inside the embassy.

Police in Tehran said they had arrested a suspect and were investigating the motive behind the attack.

GCC countries condemn

The six GCC countries— Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman strongly condemned and denounced the armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed theit countries complete rejection of all forms of violence and voiced solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people, calling for the respect of diplomatic missions and punishing the perpetrators.

The six GCC countries foreign ministries also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Azerbaijan, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Gulf Cooperation Council condemn

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital, stressing the need to protect diplomatic facilities according to the norms and charters that regulate diplomatic work.