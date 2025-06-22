GCC: ‘No radioactive effects’ in Gulf after US strikes on Iran

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has confirmed that no radioactive effects were detected in Gulf countries following United States (US) airstrikes targeting three major nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday morning, June 22.

In a statement, the GCC general secretariat said that environmental and radiation indicators across member states remain within safe and technically permissible levels. It added that, in coordination with relevant national authorities, the situation is being continuously monitored through early warning and detection systems, with reports to be published as soon as they are received.

Also Read US has attacked 3 Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow, claims Trump

The GCC General Secretariat Emergency Management Centre Confirms No Abnormal Radiation Levels Detected as a Result of the Events Witnessed in the Region Today.



https://t.co/UhZs5OIoZE#GCC — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) June 22, 2025

The Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority similarly confirmed that no signs of radioactive contamination have been recorded in the airspace of Saudi Arabia or other Gulf states as a result of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The authority stressed in its official statement that “there is no danger to residents living near these sites.”

لم يرصد أي آثار إشعاعية على بيئة المملكة، ودول الخليج العربية؛ نتيجة الاستهدافات العسكرية الأمريكية لمرافق إيران النووية. — هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية (@SaudiNRRC) June 22, 2025

The Kuwaiti National Guard also reported that no increase in radiation levels has been detected in Kuwait’s airspace or territorial waters.

Kuwait’s National Guard said on Sunday that radiation levels in the air and water remain stable across the country, confirming that conditions are normal following US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. pic.twitter.com/BKRyvgrwFg — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) June 22, 2025

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that it had not observed any rise in radiation levels at Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, following the strikes.

Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran – including Fordow – the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time.

IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available. — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 22, 2025

Iran’s Nuclear Safety Centre earlier said that no radioactive contamination had been detected, confirming that nearby populations were not at risk.

The US strikes, described by President Donald Trump as a “very successful attack”, targeted the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities, marking a significant escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Since June 13, Israel — with US support — has been engaged in direct hostilities against Iran, striking nuclear facilities, missile bases, military personnel and scientists linked to Iran’s nuclear programme. Tehran has retaliated with waves of ballistic missiles and drone attacks on Israeli territory in what has become the largest public confrontation between the two nations.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Health, at least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 injured since the start of the Israeli strikes, as reported by state-run Nour News. In Israel, local authorities said that 24 civilians have been killed and 1,272 people injured in Iranian missile attacks, with 14 in critical condition.