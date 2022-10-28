Gehlot challenges Gujarat govt to implement insurance policy like Rajasthan 

Vadodara: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is the Congress observer for Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled later this year, on Friday challenged the BJP government in Gujarat to implement insurance policy for the state’s people like the Rajasthan government has done.

Attacking the Gujarat government, Gehlot said that the ruling party is not concerned about people’s well-being, adding that had it been concerned, it would have implemented Rajasthan-like insurance policy in the state post the COvid-19 pandemic.

Dismissing the Gujarat government’s relief package for farmers, Gehlot said it is politically motivated and questioned why did it take so long to compensate the farmers who suffered crop damage during monsoon.

“The package has been announced just before the elections to gain political mileage. But the farmers have realised how the BJP is fooling them, so it will have little impact on voting. The farmers have decided to vote for the Congress,” Gehlot said.

The veteran leader also said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) poses no competition to the Congress.

Without naming Arvind Kejriwal, Gehlot said, “‘Delhiwalas’ are friends of (Narendra) Modi. Everyone is aware what is going on in Punjab, so AAP has lost the moral right to seek votes. The BJP is known for seeking votes in the name of religion, now AAP is also following the same tactic.”

The Congress campaign will focus on inflation, unemployment and farmers’ issues, among others, which are troubling the common man in Gujarat, Gehlot said.

He also said that people can’t be fooled any more by dedicating and inaugurating projects in the run-up to the elections.

If the BJP has really developed the state, why there are no smart villages or smart cities in Gujarat, Gehlot asked.