Gehlot goof-up: CM reads out excerpts of previous budget, uproar in House

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur: In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour.

After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

