Gehlot reviews development work at Mangarh Dham

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd October 2022 11:23 pm IST
Gehlot MLAs oppose Pilot as CM, reach Speaker's residence to submit resignations
Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reviewed the development work at Mangarh Dham in Banswara district.

He said the government is working for the development of Mangarh Dham, a pilgrimage site for the tribals.

He said he has written twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Mangarh Dham be declared a monument of national importance.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Read history: Gehlot fires back at Rajyavardhan Rathore over comments on Kharge

In 1913, the British army opened fire on the tribals gathered under the leadership of Govind Guru in Mangarh. More than 1,500 tribals were killed. To highlight the sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Govind Guru, the state government has built Tribal Freedom Struggle Museum at Mangarh Dham, Gehlot had said in one of the letters to the PM.

The chief minister also passed directions to complete the preparations for the proposed visit of the prime minister to Mangarh Dham on November 1.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button