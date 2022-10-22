Gehlot reviews development work at Mangarh Dham

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reviewed the development work at Mangarh Dham in Banswara district.

He said the government is working for the development of Mangarh Dham, a pilgrimage site for the tribals.

He said he has written twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Mangarh Dham be declared a monument of national importance.

In 1913, the British army opened fire on the tribals gathered under the leadership of Govind Guru in Mangarh. More than 1,500 tribals were killed. To highlight the sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Govind Guru, the state government has built Tribal Freedom Struggle Museum at Mangarh Dham, Gehlot had said in one of the letters to the PM.

The chief minister also passed directions to complete the preparations for the proposed visit of the prime minister to Mangarh Dham on November 1.