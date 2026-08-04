Gen Secretary of Telangana Basketball body booked under POCSO

The player's mother accused the General Secretary of making sexual remarks and misbehaving with her daughter over the last two years

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
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Hyderabad: A POCSO case was registered against an office bearer of the Telangana Basketball Association here for allegedly sexually harassing a player, police said on Tuesday, August 4.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the player’s mother accused the General Secretary of making sexual remarks and misbehaving with her daughter over the last two years, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act at Madhapur Police Station on July 24 and further investigation is on.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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