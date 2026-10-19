Gen Z accounts for 60 pc of beauty buyers: Myntra report

In skincare, 80 per cent of young shoppers keep their routines to three products, while 30 per cent of Gen Z buyers pick one or two products per order.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
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New Delhi: Gen Z shoppers account for 60 per cent of Myntra’s beauty buyers, with half of them from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform said in a report on Monday, October 19.

The report, titled “Beauty in the Age of Gen Z“, is based on platform signals, buying behaviour, demand patterns and search data for August 2025 to August 2026. It defines the cohort as shoppers aged 14-29.

Half of Myntra’s international beauty demand also comes from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Among the top cities driving growth beyond the metros, the report listed Ludhiana, Patna, Bhopal, Indore, Guwahati and Nagpur.

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In skincare, 80 per cent of young shoppers keep their routines to three products, while 30 per cent of Gen Z buyers pick one or two products per order.

The report noted that demand for ingredient-led, science-based derma beauty products grew 75 per cent.

Demand for Korean beauty (K-beauty) products on Myntra grew 200 per cent year-on-year, while search queries rose by more than 300 per cent, the report said. The platform now has more than 90 K-beauty brands.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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