General Ahmad Vahidi appointed new deputy commander of Iran’s IRGC

Tehran: Major General Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed as the new Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, December 31.

The appointment was announced during a farewell and induction ceremony attended by IRGC Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour.

General Vahidi replaces Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, who has been reassigned to head an advisory group under the IRGC commander, according to reports by Tehran Times, Press TV and Mehr News Agency.

During the ceremony, General Vahidi formally assumed his new role, while Brigadier General Fadavi was honoured for his years of service as deputy commander. The leadership change comes amid ongoing regional and strategic developments involving Iran’s armed forces.

In his address, General Vahidi described the IRGC as a “sacred institution” founded on the sacrifices of martyrs, saying it has the capacity to serve as a model for both an Islamic state and an Islamic society. He stressed patience, resistance and spirituality as key elements in confronting external challenges.

He also praised the contribution of younger generations within the IRGC, highlighting their role in recent conflicts. “Today, the IRGC shines at its peak,” he said, crediting the presence of committed and highly skilled youth as one of the organisation’s major strengths.

Who is General Ahmad Vahidi?

Born in 1958 in Shiraz, General Vahidi brings decades of military, security and executive experience to the post. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering, a master’s degree in industrial engineering and a doctorate in strategic studies.

His career includes involvement in the establishment of the Quds Force, senior roles in the Ministry of Defence and a term as Iran’s interior minister. This background provides him with extensive experience in coordinating operational, intelligence and logistical functions within the IRGC.