Generous Akshay Kumar supports struggling singer Glory Bawa

Mumbai: In a heartwarming display of generosity, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has come to the aid of Punjabi singer Glory Bawa, who had been struggling financially and sought help from the government through social media. The actor sent her Rs. 25 lakh, a gesture that has been widely appreciated and has brought relief to Glory and her family.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Glory Bawa expressed her immense gratitude towards Akshay Kumar. She said, “I don’t have words to explain what it means to me.” She further mentioned that the financial aid would significantly help her and her family. However, Glory emphasized her desire to work, saying, “But I want work and have been asking for the same. People have started reaching out to me, and I hope artists like us find something substantial to do.”

Akshay Kumar revealed that he learned about Glory’s financial troubles through social media. He was deeply moved by the situation and decided to extend his help. “It was disheartening to see the family of Punjab’s pride, Gurmeet Bawa, reeling under financial problems. It’s a gesture of love made to her daughter Glory Bawa as a brother. This is not a help, but fulfilment of my responsibility as a Punjabi and an artiste,” said the actor.

Government Support

In addition to Akshay Kumar’s aid, the Minister of Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs Department of Punjab, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, also extended support. He visited Glory’s home and presented her with a Rs. 1 lakh cheque as assistance. This combined support has brought much-needed relief to Glory and highlighted the importance of community and solidarity.

Glory Bawa is the daughter of the renowned Punjabi folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Gurmeet Bawa. Despite her illustrious lineage, Glory has faced significant financial challenges. The support from both Akshay Kumar and the Punjab government serves as a reminder of the struggles that many artists face, even those with a celebrated heritage.

Akshay Kumar’s philanthropic gesture has not only provided financial relief to Glory Bawa but has also drawn attention to the struggles faced by many artists. His actions, along with the support from the Punjab government, highlight the importance of community support and the need for sustainable opportunities for artists.