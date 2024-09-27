Genocide not a Jewish value: Activists protest Israel’s war on Gaza

A group of Jewish activists and rabbis on Wednesday, September 25, staged a huge demonstration at the Los Angeles offices of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to express their solidarity with Palestinians.

The protests, carrying signs that read “Jews want peace” and Jews reject AIPAC, not another bomb” asserted that “genocide is not a Jewish value.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, AIPAC is a prominent pro-Israel lobbying organisation in the US founded in 1951. Its primary mission is to promote and strengthen the US-Israel relationship.

The protest’s purpose was to showcase what the demonstrators claimed was AIPAC’s involvement in the aggression and the humanitarian catastrophe that Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing, which many have termed genocide.

The protesters accused AIPAC of lobbying for political support for Israel in the United States stating that this makes possible an unending supply of military assistance and weapons as used in the conflict.

Speaking into the loudspeakers during the demonstration, the protesters explained that they stand for justice based on Jewish values, arguing that supporting actions perceived as genocidal contradicts these principles. They demanded a ceasefire, a hostage exchange, and a peace process embodied in the principles of equality, justice, and free and a thriving future for all Israelis and Palestinians.