German delegation visits MANUU; meets VC Ainual Hasan

Hyderabad: A delegation from German Evangelische Mission in Solidaritat (EMS), Stuttgart visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Thursday and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Ainul Hasan. Delegation included Dr. Dieter Heidtmann, General Secretary, EMS and Mr. Solomon Paul Benjamin Samuel, Asia Secretary, EMS. Dr. Packiam T. Samuel, Director Henry Martyn Institute, Hyderabad accompanied the delegation.

Prof Hasan stressed upon the need to promote Inter-Faith dialogue, describing it as the need of hour. To know about the virtues of any religion we need to interact with the followers of that religion, he added.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean School of Education and Training, Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, Dean, International Students and Prof. Mohd. Fahim Akhtar, Head, Dept. of Islamic Studies were present during the meeting.

The delegation later visited the Departments of Mass Communication and Journalism, Islamic Studies and Education and Training and interacted with the students.