German multinational company BASF to open digital hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: German multinational company, BASF SE Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik is planning to open a global digital hub in Hyderabad in the first quarter of 2026, to strengthen its global network across Europe and Asia.

The digital hub in Hyderabad aims to build BASF’s digital operations by bringing capabilities together in a cost-effective location and enabling quicker, more efficient service delivery.

“With this next step in value creation in BASF’s back-end organization, we ensure digital service delivery on competitive terms,” said Dr Dirk Elvermann, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Digital Officer of BASF SE.

“Hyderabad offers all the attributes of a state-of-the-art digital hub with global reach. Seamless cooperation between the new digital hub in India and our existing global digital hubs, and excellent service delivery to our businesses, are the top priorities,” he added.

With BASF planning to cut costs and simplify its operations it is planning to bring the most benefits to its main business. The Global Digital Services division aims to significantly reduce its global workforce by 2030, including positions in Ludwigshafen, the company’s European base.

All measures will be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in compliance with existing co-determination rights, the company said in a statement.

Preparations to open digital hub in Hyderabad underway

“I am pleased that we can launch the hub so quickly and ramp it up sustainably,” said Dietrich Spandau, President of Global Digital Services. “Our goal is to build an attractive place to work that embodies BASF’s Winning Culture and enables high‑performing, global teams.”

Hiring and operations under the newly formed Indian entity, BASF Digital Solutions Private Limited, will begin immediately.

“The digital hub in Hyderabad becomes part of BASF’s long-standing and successful presence in India with existing manufacturing and research and development activities in the country. It supports BASF’s ambition to work faster, leaner and focus on what creates the most value,” said Alexander Gerding, Head of BASF Group Companies in India.

BASF creates chemistry for a sustainable future to be the preferred chemical company to enable customers’ green transformation.

The company combines economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility, with around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contributing to its success.

In India, its partnership has progressed for more than 130 years. As of the end of 2024, BASF had 2,411 employees with 8 production sites and 42 offices in the country.