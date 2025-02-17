German President’s X account hacked, profile changed to Hitler, then Bihar govt

The official X account for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier faced a series of cyber attacks on Sunday, February 16, resulting in unusual feed changes that left everyone astonished on the internet.

Initially, the hackers transformed the account into a verified page of the Nazi Party’s chief Adolf Hitler. The account’s username was modified to @adolf_gov and the profile picture was changed to an image of Hitler.

The account’s description read, “Make Germany Great Again. Decentralisation is what will help me to implement my plans.”

Several social media users flagged the issue and the account was briefly suspended. However, after a while, the hacked account resurfaced as the “Water Resources Department of the government of Bihar” under the original handle @FrankWalterGER.

The bio of this account was changed to “WRD_Bihar works for creation & restoration of #irrigation potential; construction & maintenance of embankments and undertakes necessary #flood protection work”.

Under this account name, the hackers posted an image of Hitler with Italian dictator Benito Mussolini with the caption “Remember: when you stand together, when your goal is the same when your spirit is unshakable, nothing can stop you. #MGGA”. This post has since been removed.

BRICS News confirmed that the account belonged to the German president but had been hacked. BRICS News uploaded a hacked screenshot of the German Presidential account showing the same @FrankWalterGER handle with a different caption.

The account of German President Steinmeier was hacked and briefly renamed Adolf Hitler lol. pic.twitter.com/MdH641teT2 — Adil Zd (@adil59516) February 15, 2025

Also Read EAM Jaishankar should clarify if India raised deportation issue with US: TMC MP

After falling victim to hacking the account accumulated strong follower growth and now has 59.9 thousand followers. Meanwhile, the German government has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.