Berlin: A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 31-year-old British woman with a knife early Sunday, August 30, in the southern German town of Rosenheim was detained, authorities said.

The woman, who was attacked at the Rosenheim train station, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died due to serious injuries, Rosenheim police said.

Federal police officers, called to the scene, detained the suspect right after the stabbing.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Police identified him as a 27-year-old German man from the nearby county of Fürstenfeldbruck.

Victim’s name not released

They did not release the names of the victim or the suspect in line with German privacy rules and said they were still investigating the circumstances and motive behind the crime.

They asked any witnesses to come forward and asked whether anybody had witnessed “an argument or a physical altercation” in the early hours of Saturday night into Sunday at the train station.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn, which is also in charge of the country’s train stations, said later on Sunday that “our thoughts today are with the family and friends of the young woman.”

Deutsche Bahn said its security personnel, who were at the crime scene together with federal police, were still in shock and would need time to process the stabbing, the German news agency dpa reported.

Train service was not significantly disrupted by the incident, police said, adding that the forensic investigation in an underpass at the station had already been completed by the time the first trains began running again early on Sunday morning.