Get constitutional protection for 42 pc BC quota: Mahesh Goud to Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday, February 17, challenged Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to persuade the Centre to include in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution of India the Bill to be passed by the Telangana Assembly to enhance reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 percent.

He also asked Bandi Sanjay if he has the courage to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a caste survey across the country.

Mahesh Kumar Goud was addressing the TPCC’s OBC executive meeting here at the state Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan.

He hit back at Bandi Sanjay for alleging that the Congress party is not sincere in implementing its poll promise to increase the BC quota to 42 per cent.

The TPCC President said a special session of the Telangana Assembly will be held next month to pass a Bill for 42 percent reservations for BCs.

The Congress leader said the Congress government would not only pass a Bill in the Assembly for 42 percent reservation for BCs but would take a delegation of leaders irrespective of their party affiliations to meet Prime Minister Modi.

Also Read Bandi Sanjay sparks controversy over Rajiv Gandhi’s religion

Future belongs to BCs: Mahesh Kumar Goud

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that the caste census has opened a new chapter in the welfare of BCs.

Stating that there is a lack of unity among BCs, Goud underlined the need for unity in the community.

He asserted that the future belongs to the BCs and asked if parties like BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) could make someone from the community the chief minister. He claimed that only the Congress party can make a BC leader the chief minister.

The TPCC chief said the caste survey was conducted as per the aspiration of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mahesh Kumar Goud recalled that the Kamareddy BC declaration was passed under his leadership.

The Congress leader said BRS leaders have no moral right to talk about BCs. He slammed the KCR family saying it has a history of constructing projects for the sake of commissions.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister of State Arun Subhash Chandra Yadav met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday to congratulate him on conducting a comprehensive caste survey and to use the data for the empowerment of OBCs.

He congratulated CM Revanth Reddy on behalf of the all-India OBC community as well as Madhya Pradesh OBCs and the Madhya Pradesh Yadav samaj.