Get ready for more shocks: Eknath Shinde mocks Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) in the assembly over a split in the ranks of its Lok Sabha MPs, saying the opposition members have lost their mental balance due to the “jor ka jhatka” and “more shocks” are in store.

The sharp jibe followed a walkout by MLAs of Sena (UBT), led by Aaditya Thackeray, and other opposition parties from the House, objecting to ministers replying to questions related to other departments.

The Opposition took exception to Speaker Rahul Narwekar delegating the responsibility of certain departments to a few ministers during the ongoing monsoon session.

Also Read 6 rebel MPs of Uddhav-led party officially join Eknath Shinde

Jayant Patil (NCP SP) demanded that the Speaker’s decision be withdrawn, while Aaditya Thackeray said only Ministers of State of the related department can answer to issues raised in the House. Nitin Raut (Congress) said such things haven’t happened before.

Shinde said the Opposition had run out of issues and was indulging in disruptions instead of participating constructively in the proceedings.

“Assigning ministers to answer questions and calling attention motions ensured that members received more information. Attending the House and replying to members is a collective responsibility of the government,” Shinde said.

I personally come to the House, and the Chief Minister himself comes and gives replies. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility, he said.

Taking a dig at the protesting members, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Whatever responsibility has been entrusted must be discharged. You cannot simply keep uttering something or the other, indulge in meaningless chatter and waste the time of the House.”

Pointing to the empty benches, Shinde said they (Opposition) don’t know what is happening to them.

“Yesterday they got a ‘Jor ka jhatka’. Their mental balance is disturbed, and more shocks are in the store for them,” he said, apparently referring to six dissident Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp joining the Shiv Sena a day before.

On Monday, all six rebel Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially crossed over to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, formalising another split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

He further said the Opposition has the right to raise issues concerning the people of Maharashtra.