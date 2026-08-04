Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74 after cancer relapse

Mumbai: Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his powerful performances in Ghajini and Lagaan, passed away on Tuesday, August 4. He was 74.

Rawat had reportedly been battling cancer, which had relapsed after he had recovered from the disease around four years ago. His manager, Siddharth Tiwari, confirmed that the actor had been hospitalised for over a month. His health deteriorated after a sudden drop in his platelet count.

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who worked with Rawat in Lagaan, shared the heartbreaking news on social media and paid tribute to his longtime colleague. Rawat is survived by his wife and son, Vikramaditya. His funeral is reportedly scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

With a career spanning over four decades, Pradeep Rawat left a lasting mark across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema. Before becoming one of the industry’s most recognisable villains, he gained popularity as Ashwatthama in BR Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat.

He later delivered memorable performances in films including Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye, Ghajini, Stalin, Rowdy Rathore and several other hits. His intimidating screen presence and commanding voice made him a popular choice for negative roles, particularly in South Indian cinema.

For many moviegoers, however, Rawat will always be remembered as the ruthless Ghajini Dharmatma from Aamir Khan’s 2008 blockbuster Ghajini. His death marks the loss of an actor whose performances made some of Indian cinema’s most feared villains unforgettable. The news has left fans and members of the film industry mourning