Ghana diplomat meets Telangana CM, wishes to strengthen ties

The High Commissioner expressed his keen interest in enhancing ties in education, science and technology, healthcare and trade sectors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:17 pm IST
High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to India, Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso, meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, April 8.
High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to India, Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso, meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, April 8.

Hyderabad: Marking his first visit to Hyderabad after being appointed as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to India, Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, April 8.

The duo discussed strengthening cooperation between Telangana and Ghana, as the High Commissioner expressed his keen interest in enhancing ties in education, science and technology, healthcare and trade sectors, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Revanth Reddy responded positively and assured continued support towards strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:17 pm IST

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