Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey embraces Islam

Ghanaian Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has converted to Islam, a UK-based sports journalist reported on Friday.

Connor Humm took to Twitter on Partey’s conversion to Islam with a photo of the Partey holding the Quran and smiling and wrote, “Thomas Partey has converted to Islam. Congratulations, @Thomaspartey22!”

It is noteworthy that the 28-year-old Ghanaian international moved to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020, with a 5-year contract, in a deal worth 50 million euros.

He scored two goals in 57 matches he played for the Gunners.

Thomas Partey participated with his country in the last African Cup of Nations, in which Ghana was eliminated from the group stage.

A large number of people on social media have praised and respected his decision to revert to Islam.

Thomas Partey reverting to Islam just before Ramadan.



My heart is just so warm right now.♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/JDPQJitmuE — ɢx ³⁴ (@gnris13) March 18, 2022

Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has embraced Islam. pic.twitter.com/FIASZyW0mz — Paul Williams (@freemonotheist) March 18, 2022

Partey is the second football star to convert to Islam in a few weeks, after Dutch star and former coach Clarence Seedorf.

By converting to Islam, Partey joins a group of international players who have converted to Islam, the most famous of which are Franck Henry Ribery, Nicolas Anelka, Eric Abidal, Paul Pogba, Robin van Persie and Milan player, Ivory Coast, Franck Yannick Kessié and Clarence Seedorf.