Ghazal night ‘Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz’ a grand success in New Zealand

The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand (UHCANZ) successfully hosted a spectacular Ghazal Night Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz on Friday, December 14, 2024, at the Fickling Convention Centre, Three Kings, Auckland. The event was a resounding success, drawing a full house and graced by community leaders, political dignitaries, media personalities, and members of the entertainment industry.

Key guests and dignitaries

The event was honoured by the presence of special guests:

H.E. Mrs. Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India

Dr. Parmjeet Parmar, Member of Parliament (ACT Party)

Dr. Carlos Cheung, Member of Parliament (National Party)

Imran Hussein Apna Network CEO

Highlights of the event

Soulful Ghazal Performances

The audience was mesmerised by enchanting performances from talented ghazal singers, including Jaspreet Kandhari, Nadia Sheikh, Jyoti Virk Klar, Kiranjit Singh, Sudha Tata, Nisar Mirza, Yudhistar Rajput, Adison Albert, Rushikesh Ahinave.

Poetic Excellence

Renowned poets captivated the audience with their beautiful verses: Sachin Kumar , Shiv Bhagirath, and Somnath Gupta.

Musical Talent

The evening’s music was brought to life by an outstanding team of instrumentalists: Vijender- Keyboard , Piyush – Tabla , Paramvir sing – Guitar – Jessy – Harmonium and DJ Jiten – Sound System

Key Moments

Renowned community leader and founder of Roopa Aur Aap, Ms. Roopa Suchdev QSM, was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Ms. Suchdev expressed, “This award is not just mine but belongs to the entire community I serve. I am deeply humbled and will continue to dedicate my life to this cause.”

Magazine Launch: Dhanak 2024 The 13th edition of Dhanak, UHCANZ’s trilingual literary magazine (Urdu, Hindi, and English), was officially released by H.E. Mrs. Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India, Dr. Parmjeet Parmar, Member of Parliament, Dr. Parmjeet Parmar, Member of Parliament, Kanwaljit Singh, Former National List MP, Hon. Michael Philip Wood, Former MP and Ella Kumar, Chairperson, Puketāpapa Local Board

Managing Editor Tahseen Sultana highlighted the magazine’s role in preserving cultural heritage and inspiring the next generation. The editorial team includes: Syed Mujeeb QSM (Urdu), Rohit Kumar (Hindi), Sachin Kumar (English)

Delicious Cuisine and Vibrant Ambience

Guests enjoyed a variety of delicious dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, snacks, tea, fruit salad, ice cream, and chocolates for children, enhancing the evening’s delightful experience.

Notable Guests in Attendance

Several prominent figures graced the occasion, including H.E. Mrs. Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India, Dr. Carlos Cheung, Member of Parliament, Dr. Parmjeet Parmar, Member of Parliament, Kanwaljit Singh, Former National List MP, Hon. Michael Philip Wood, Former MP, Ella Kumar, Chairperson, Puketāpapa Local Board, Jeet Suchdev, Chairman, Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust.

Organisers’ Gratitude

General Secretary of UHCANZ, Syed Mujeeb QSM, expressed his appreciation: “I am overwhelmed by the support we received. The enchanting performances, vibrant ambience, and community camaraderie truly made it a memorable night.”

Ghouse Majeed, a key community leader, added: “Thank you very much to you all for your outstanding contributions and a big congratulations for making the event a grand success. Great singers and extremely talented musicians took the evening to new heights. Once again, congratulations to all.”

The Ghazal Night – Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz was a grand celebration of Urdu and Hindi cultural heritage, blending soulful poetry, music, and community spirit. UHCANZ extends its heartfelt congratulations to the performers, musicians, emcees, and dedicated members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.