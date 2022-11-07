‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ will not be allowed in Bihar: Ramdev

Patna: Yoga guru Ramdev visited Sasaram district in Bihar on Monday and said that ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ would not be allowed to flourish in Bihar as the duo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are good enough to deal with such an ideology.

He made this statement while inaugurating a 111-feet tall statue of Lord Shiva at the ashram of revered spiritual guru — ‘Pilot Baba’. The height of the Trishul in the statue is 60-feet.

“Ghazwa-e-Hind will be not allowed to flourish in Bihar by those who believe in “Sar Tan Se Juda” ideology. The duo of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are good enough to deal with them,” Ramdev added.

He also said, “The magic of Yoga will rule the world. It will be adopted by everyone in the next 10 to 15 years.”

The ashram of Pilot Baba is one of the religious places in Rohtas district.

The construction of the Shiva statue is such that it will not be affected even if events like earthquakes and lightning falls. A lightning conductor is also installed on the top of the statue as well.

Recently, Patna Police busted a unit of the Popular Front of India in the Phulwari Sharif area and arrested a large number of its members. The arrested PFI members were also running a Whatsapp group called ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ allegedly to brainwash Muslim youths for jihad.

During the occasion, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, local MP Chhedi Paswan, Bihar Cabinet Minister Murari Prasad Gautam, former MP Gopal Narayan Singh and other leaders were also present there.