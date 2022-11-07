Prithviraj Chauhan killed Hindus, kidnapped women like Modi: Yati

The head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh Yati Narsinghanand compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan.

“The way Prithviraj Chauhan treated Hindus, Modiji is doing the same. Prithviraj killed many Hindus and kidnapped women. In fact, he did not spare his own brother’s daughter,” Yati alleged in a video on Twitter.

He further claims that Prithviraj was responsible for the death of many brave Hindu kings but never touched a Muslim ruler. “And what happened in the end? He was killed by a Muslim ruler and not by a Hindu,” he said.

He compares Prithviraj’s misdeeds with Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi. “All we do is praise him (Modi). If Modi continues, he will not have a place to cry in peace,” Yati remarks.

Yati talks about Rajput king Jaichand, cousin of Prithviraj Chauhan and father of princess Sanyogita. Calling him a great leader, Yati said he would choose him as his friend rather than Prithviraj Chauhan.

“Jaichand never helped Ghurid dynasty ruler Muhammad Ghori. He was a true Rajput,” he said, further adding that Hindus have perennially been enslaved by various foreign rulers.

“This is the country which reveres Gandhi and abuses Nathuram Godse and Veer Savarkar. Until the mentality of the country changes, this will continue,” he adds.