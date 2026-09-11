GHMC ad agencies owe Rs 39.74 cr, top defaulter owes Rs 7.71 cr

Hyderabad: Outdoor advertising agencies operating across Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE) collectively owe the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Rs 39,74,15,778 in unpaid dues, according to data tabled before the Telangana Legislative Council on Thursday, September 10.

The figures were shared by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) in response to a question from Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Sravan Kumar Dasoju, who had sought details on registered outdoor advertising agencies, the empanelment process, and agency-wise dues.

According to the annexure, 452 agency entries covering 1,521 advertisement units remain outstanding with the civic body. Uniads has the single largest amount tied to one unit, at Rs 7,71,42,640, ahead of I Catch Communications, which owes Rs 6,47,66,525 against a single unit, and CMSS, which owes Rs 1,79,62,502 against a single unit.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Prakash Arts, which appears under multiple entries using the same name, owes a combined Rs 5,35,94,844 across 53 listed units, the largest total among agencies with dues spread across several units. Media Corp owes Rs 5,06,07,382 against five units, and Outspace Advertising has Rs 1,86,94,280 pending against 16 listed units.

Policy background

The department said it had compiled a comprehensive list of registered outdoor advertisement hoarding agencies functioning within CURE. It cited the Outdoor Advertisement Policy for CURE-2026, framed through Government Order (GO) Ms No 84 dated March 4, 2026, and GO Ms No 173 dated June 18, 2026.

Officials said the current procedure covers four categories. Agencies must first be empaneled for advertisement categories notified by the Advertisement Regulatory Committee. Where advertising rights are sought on private properties, for temporary advertisements, or under other categories specified by the committee, individual applications must be filed and processed online. Advertisement rights on government-owned properties, including those tied to public amenities and public-private partnership projects, are allotted through open tender.

The Advertisement Regulatory Committee functions as the nodal authority for regulating, approving and coordinating advertisement activity within CURE, with the concerned urban local body or department issuing permissions once the committee grants approval.

The department also referred to guidelines issued by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration on July 4, 2020, for levying and collecting advertisement fees. These guidelines were kept in abeyance through a circular dated March 18, 2024, pending finalisation of a comprehensive advertisement policy, which the government said remains under preparation.