GHMC allocates Rs 2 crore each for development of 150 wards

Hyderabad: In its last general body meeting held on Tuesday, November 25, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) allocated Rs 2 crore each for the development of the 150 wards. The current body’s term concludes in February 2026.

The corporator can use Rs 1 crore directly for development works, while the remaining money should be used after approval from the district in-charge minister, Ponnam Prabhakar.

The general body also approved the merger of 27 urban local bodies into the GHMC following the Telangana cabinet nod.

BRS, BJP stage protest

Just before the GHMC council meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a demonstration alleging that despite repeated appeals to the Congress government and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi for funds, no attention has been paid.

The opposition parties protested in a unique protest by bringing a buffalo, carrying placards and torn clothes, while some placed themselves in handcuffs.

On the other hand, BRS MLAs, MLCs and corporators rallied to the GHMC office, demanding the cancellation of the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy, which they claim is selling 9,292 acres of land worth Rs 5 lakh crores at very cheap rates.