GHMC allocates Rs 500 cr each to Cyberabad, Malkajgiri corporations

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the allocation of Rs 500 crore each to the newly constituted Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations to support routine administration and accelerate development works.

The decision was taken at the first standing committee meeting held after the trifurcation of GHMC. The meeting was chaired by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Officer for the three municipal corporations, at the GHMC head office. GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan and senior officials were present.

Task force under Centre for Good Governance

Following the reorganisation, a task force under the Centre for Good Governance has been formed to oversee the division of assets, liabilities and personnel among the three civic bodies.

The panel will examine existing agreements and is expected to submit its recommendations within 10 days. Ranjan, who also serves as Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, said the exercise would ensure a smooth administrative transition.

He expressed confidence that improved administrative efficiency could produce visible results within a short time, adding that measurable improvements in urban governance could be achieved within six months.

Officials were instructed to treat the next half-year as a crucial working period and prioritise the completion of key infrastructure initiatives, including the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and H-City projects. Ensuring pothole-free roads and adequate street lighting was also emphasised.

Also Read Telangana HC raps GHMC over footpath encroachments in Hyderabad

Strengthening governance in ‘CURE’

Referring to chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s focus on strengthening governance in the Core Urban Region (CURE), Ranjan urged officials to effectively utilise government support and work under the leadership of Commissioner Karnan to deliver results at the grassroots level.

Earlier, Karnan conducted a review of sanitation, waste management, alternatives to dumping yards, infrastructure development and road safety measures.

To enhance sanitation standards, the administration will organise competitions among the three corporations, offering certificates and incentives to officials, non-governmental organisations and individuals for outstanding performance.