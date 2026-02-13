Telangana HC raps GHMC over footpath encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the continued encroachment of footpaths in Hyderabad, observing that tax-paying citizens are being forced onto roads and exposed to accidents due to the lack of pedestrian space.

Hearing a petition filed by a woman named Indumathi challenging a demolition notice issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court declined to interfere with the civic body’s action and directed authorities to proceed in accordance with the law.

Petition challenging GHMC notice

The petitioner approached the court after GHMC issued a notice threatening demolition of alleged illegal constructions at Baghlingampally. Her counsel argued that she had purchased the property from the Housing Board in 2010 and had been residing there since. It was submitted that the land use had been converted from residential to commercial and that property taxes were being regularly paid.

However, GHMC’s counsel contended that while the original extent of the property measured 700 square yards, the constructed area had expanded to 1,052 square yards due to encroachment on the adjoining footpath to build commercial shops.

Court finds clear encroachment

After examining photographs submitted by the petitioner, the court observed that the images clearly showed shops constructed over public footpaths in the locality. Justice Shravan Kumar also questioned how such a discrepancy in land extent went unnoticed during property tax assessment.

The court held that it could not interfere with the GHMC notice and dismissed the petition. It directed the civic body to take action under the law to remove all encroachments and restore the footpaths.

In a significant direction, the court ordered GHMC to clear all encroachments, restore the footpaths, and submit a compliance report to the registry within three months.

The judge remarked that although footpaths are a critical component of urban infrastructure, authorities often fail to take prompt action against encroachments unless compelled by court orders or media scrutiny. Such inaction, the court observed, undermines good governance and violates the rule of law.

The order is expected to put renewed focus on pedestrian rights and civic accountability in Hyderabad, where footpath encroachments remain a persistent issue despite periodic drives by municipal authorities.

Tensions flared in New Mallepally on February 9 during an anti-encroachment drive by GHMC near the Anwar Ul Uloom College. The drive, conducted in the presence of police personnel, targeted shops allegedly built on footpaths.

Residents alleged that their shops were demolished without prior notice or intimation. Several shopkeepers confronted officials, displaying electricity bills and claiming they had been operating there for years.

In one instance, a physically handicapped shopkeeper who is unable to speak was seen pleading with officials as his shop was razed. His friend appealed to authorities, asking where the man would go given his condition.

Another woman, who said she is partially blind and supports a mentally unstable daughter, told reporters that despite regularly paying taxes, her shop was demolished without warning. “How will the poor survive?” a shopkeeper asked amid the commotion.