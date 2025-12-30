GHMC approves draft budget of Rs 11,460 Cr for FY 2026-27

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, December 29, approved a draft budget of Rs 11,460 crore for the financial year 2026-2027 in the 10th general meeting of the Standing Committee.

The budget has been prepared in collaboration with the merged municipalities and will be presented for final approval in the upcoming General Body meeting before being communicated to the state government.

Other than this, the Standing Committee also approved 15 agenda items and 7 additional items. The committee has asked GHMC to recommend the acquisition of 124 properties to the state government for the construction of a 45-meter-wide road from Chandanagar to Amin Pura and a 30-meter-wide road from NH-9 towards St Arnold High School.

Additionally, the corporation will also ask the state government for permission to acquire 220 properties for the construction of flyovers/grade separators and underpasses with a width of 45 meters and 60 meters from Miyapur X Road to Alvin X Road in H-City.

The committee also approved inviting tenders for AI chatbot and automated form-filling services for the GHMC website for three years. The permission to install a CSR-funded helmet sculpture at Tarnaka Junction was also accorded in the meeting.

CSR-based greenery maintenance near IKEA and Gachibowli Flyovers has also been extended for three years, along with other CSR maintenance leases.

Among additional items, an MoU has been submitted for a CSR-based public art project called the Hyderabad Sculpture Park along the KBR Walkway, along with a proposal for greenery development under specified locations at a cost of Rs 32.27 lakh.