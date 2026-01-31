GHMC approves Rs 11,460 cr for 2026-27 in last budget before term ends

Hyderabad: In its last meeting before the expiry of its current term on February 10, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved a budget of Rs 11,460 crore for 2026-27, local reports said.

In the meeting, officials claimed that the GHMC’s revenue from various sources in the past year was Rs 6,441 crore and its expenditure was Rs 4,057 crore, with the corporation recording a revenue surplus of Rs 2,384 crore.

The GHMC also has revenue grants of Rs 400 crore. The newly merged municipalities have been allocated Rs 2,260 crore against a revenue contribution of Rs 1,860 crore.

Also Read GHMC standing committee approves several infrastructure projects

GHMC expansion

The Telangana Cabinet on November 25, 2025, had approved merging 27 urban local bodies within the Hyderabad–Telangana core urban area into the GHMC.

Following this, a delimitation notification was issued by the GHMC, increasing the number of wards from 150 to 300. After the reorganization was completed in late December, GHMC was restructured into 12 administrative zones and 60 circles, making it the largest municipal corporation in the country.

However, it is expected that after the end of its term, the GHMC will be divided into three corporations, namely Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.