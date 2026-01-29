GHMC standing committee approves several infrastructure projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) standing committee on Thursday, January 29, approved several infrastructure and public amenities projects, including a 50-bed Community Health Center in Yakutpura.

The committee has also approved renovation of Moula Ali road underbridge, an indoor sports complex at Banda Bavi and a football ground in Valvar Nagar, Capra.

A 6-lane flyover from Bairamalguda to Owaisi Junction has also been approved, along with a one-way flyover at NFCL Junction and an underpass/flyover at TV9 Junction.

Additionally, permission was also granted for the construction of Hayat Nagar and the LB Nagar circle office.

Permission was also given to appoint a developer to design, develop, and maintain a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform for the GHMC.

The committee also approved implementing a face recognition–based biometric attendance system for sanitation, entomology, and veterinary staff of newly merged municipalities.

Permission was also given to hand over the Model Market building in Tarnaka to the Lighthouse Foundation for training unemployed youth.

The committee also approved naming Bathukamma Kunta Park as V Hanumantha Rao Bathukamma Kunta. It was also proposed to name the road near Bairamalguda Flyover after Late Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy; however, this item has been recommended for the Council’s approval.

Along with this, the installation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue at Barkatpura Junction has also been recommended for the Council’s approval.



