GHMC bill collector, other held for accepting Rs 45,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bill collector from the Ranga Reddy unit and his associate red-handed on Monday, February 24, for allegedly accepting a Rs 45,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as C Madhu and his associate V Ramesh.

According to reports, Madhu initially demanded Rs 1 lakh but later agreed to accept Rs 45,000 through his associate V Ramesh, to prevent a property tax hike for a factory owner in Rajendranagar.

Based on the complaint, ABC caught the accused red-handed.

The bribe money was recovered from Ramesh, and a chemical test confirmed traces on his right-hand fingers.

Both accused were arrested and produced before the special judge for ACB cases in Nampally.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB encourages citizens of Telangana to report corruption and help in the mission to track down corrupt officers working in the government. Citizens can call the toll-free number 1064 to report instances of bribery.

Also Read Telangana ACB arrests government surveyor over Rs 12K bribe

On February 20, ACB arrested a government surveyor for accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 for an official “favour”

The ACB arrested Jatoth Ganesh, who was working at the office of the tahsildar, Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 17,000, to survey the land of the complainant and to issue a report.

Earlier, ACB caught the agricultural officer of Ashwapuram Mandal red-handed while accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as D Shanthan Kumar.

According to reports, the officer demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing coupons required to sell the complainant’s cultivated cotton. Following a complaint, ACB officials set up a trap and apprehended Shanthan Kumar while accepting the money.