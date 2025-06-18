GHMC chief inspects Santosh Nagar, orders urgent flood relief

GHMC chief instructed the maintenance chief engineer to deploy water pumps to clear stagnant floodwater in vulnerable areas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th June 2025 5:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Wednesday, June 18, directed officials to take immediate temporary measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas following heavy rains in the city.

The commissioner, accompanied by Yakutpura MLA Zafar Hussain Meraj, inspected flooded localities in the Santosh Nagar Circle of the Charminar zone.

During the inspection, Karnan instructed the maintenance chief engineer to deploy water pumps to clear stagnant floodwater in vulnerable areas. He also urged engineering officials to formulate a long-term, comprehensive plan to tackle flooding by controlling the flow of rainwater.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th June 2025 5:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button