GHMC chief inspects Santosh Nagar, orders urgent flood relief

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Wednesday, June 18, directed officials to take immediate temporary measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas following heavy rains in the city.

The commissioner, accompanied by Yakutpura MLA Zafar Hussain Meraj, inspected flooded localities in the Santosh Nagar Circle of the Charminar zone.

During the inspection, Karnan instructed the maintenance chief engineer to deploy water pumps to clear stagnant floodwater in vulnerable areas. He also urged engineering officials to formulate a long-term, comprehensive plan to tackle flooding by controlling the flow of rainwater.