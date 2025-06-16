GHMC kicks off monsoon sanitation drive to curb disease spread

The sanitation drive will cover key flood-prone zones across Hyderabad.

Published: 16th June 2025 6:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Monday, June 16, announced the launch of a special monsoon sanitation drive aimed at preventing the spread of infectious diseases during the monsoon season.

As part of the initiative, commissioner Karnan inspected sanitation activities near the Fever Hospital in Nallakunta. Speaking at the site, he emphasised the importance of public participation in the success of the program.

The GHMC commissioner directed officials to optimise the deployment of sanitation workers by distributing them across various wards instead of concentrating them in a single location. He also stressed the need for proactive measures to avoid water stagnation and maintain cleanliness in vulnerable areas.

The sanitation drive will cover key flood-prone zones across Hyderabad, with special attention to garbage clearance, drain desilting, and fogging activities to control vector-borne diseases.

