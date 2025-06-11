GHMC, HYDRAA to deploy 130 monsoon emergency teams to tackle waterlogging

Hyderabad: In preparation for the monsoon season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with HYDRAA, has intensified efforts to prevent urban flooding by deploying specialised emergency teams across the city.

A total of 130 monsoon emergency teams, each comprising 12 personnel, are being mobilised under GHMC’s jurisdiction. Additionally, 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from HYDRAA, each with 15 members, will be deployed to support these units.

Both sets of teams will work under the direct supervision of HYDRAA officials to ensure a swift response during waterlogging incidents.

These teams will be stationed at flood-prone zones and will swing into action wherever standing water is reported, especially in residential areas. Their coordinated efforts aim to ensure smooth vehicular movement and to eliminate the threat of flooding.

While GHMC will lead the silt and garbage removal efforts from sewers, HYDRAA will provide logistical and manpower support wherever required. The responsibility of overseeing the functioning of monsoon emergency teams now falls under HYDRAA’s purview, as per the decision taken during a review meeting held at the Municipal Secretary’s office on Wednesday, June 11.

Officials have reiterated that the main objective is to ensure the public faces no inconvenience during the rainy season, with both HYDRAA and GHMC working to minimise flood risks.