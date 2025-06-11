Hyderabad deputy mayor flags off pre-monsoon sanitation drive

The deputy mayor emphasised how hygiene is crucial during monsoon seasons.

News Desk |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th June 2025 5:34 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Deputy mayor of Greater Hyderabad flagging off pre-monsoon special sanitation vehicles
Deputy mayor of Greater Hyderabad, M Srilatha Shobhan Reddy flags off pre-monsoon special sanitation vehicles

Hyderabad: The deputy mayor of Greater Hyderabad, M Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, flagged off the pre-monsoon special sanitation vehicles at her Tarnaka office on Wednesday, June 11.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy mayor emphasised how hygiene is crucial during monsoon seasons. “Sanitation is crucial to protect public health. Key measures such as preventing water stagnation and mosquito control are integral parts of this special drive,” she said.

TTUC president Shoban Reddy said it is the duty of every citizen to contribute to cleanliness and avoid water stagnation during monsoons.

Local representatives and GHMC officials participated in the event.

