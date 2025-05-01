GHMC chief inspects stormwater drain, development works in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Karnan on Thursday, April 1, toured major developmental works in the LB Nagar division and ordered authorities to complete pending stormwater drain works fast to avert flooding during the forthcoming monsoon season.

In the company of LB Nagar zonal commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil and other high-ranking officials, the commissioner inspected the progress of several ongoing projects, such as the 350-meter box drain structure from Sai Nagar to RTO office in Nagole, Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) flyover at Uppal Chowrasta, and sports development works under Bairamalguda flyover.

Commissioner Karnan also stressed the importance of accelerating stormwater drainage and nala widening works under the SNDP project in low-lying regions. “Take all necessary actions to ensure the timely completion by the monsoon. Inform me at once if there are any obstacles,” he directed the engineering staff.

GHMC chief visits Nagole

On his trip to Nagole, the commissioner asked about the effect of the current drainage works. Executive Engineer Ramesh Babu told him that the project would prevent inundation in at least five surrounding colonies and promised to finish the work within a month. The commissioner, however, emphasised that it should be finished before the rains start.

Bairamalguda works

In Bairamalguda, Karnan visited and suggested sports development works to be carried out in six blocks under the flyover. He instructed officials to see that the designs are helpful for local sportspersons and are executed well.

SRDP flyover works

At the SRDP flyover site at Uppal Chowrasta and National Highway up to Narapalli CPRI, the commissioner considered the delay in project implementation. The zonal commissioner clarified that government sanction had been held back because of variation in the design of the project, but reiterated that the project would be picked up soon as soon as permissions are issued.