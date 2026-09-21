GHMC, CMC receive 86 complaints during prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday, September 21, received 86 complaints during Prajavani.

The GHMC head office received 20 complaints, followed by 10 each in the Secunderabad and Shamshabad zones, one each in the Rajendranagar and Charminar zones, and three in the Khairatabad zone.

The CMC received 41 complaints in all. Of these, 36 were related to town planning, two to engineering, and one each pertained to electrical, land acquisition, and sports.

The complaints were recorded for examination by the respective departments. Officials concerned were directed to review the petitions and take necessary action according to the set timelines.

Each petition received is assigned a unique grievance ID and tracking link, enabling citizens to track the status and progress of their grievance.