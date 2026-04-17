GHMC Commissioner directs officials to establish 1 lakh new Self-Help Groups

Each Circle Project Officer to establish 10 thousand new women's groups as part of the '99 Days Progress Plan'.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th April 2026 11:04 pm IST
GHMC Commissioner discusses plans with officials to establish 1 lakh new Self-Help Groups.
GHMC Commissioner directs officials to establish 1 lakh new Self-Help Groups

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Friday, April 17, asked officials to establish 1 lakh new Self-Help Groups (SHGs) within the GHMC limits.

Holding a review meeting at the GHMC headquarters with Urban Community Development Additional Commissioner Shankarayya, he asked each Circle Project Officer to establish 10 thousand new women’s groups as part of the ’99 Days Progress Plan’.

All resource persons were asked to establish 250 SHGs with a special target of 100 SHGs in April.

Subhan Bakery

This initiative will help to strengthen grassroots institutions, accelerate urban poverty alleviation programs, and promote financial inclusion and self-reliance.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th April 2026 11:04 pm IST

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