GHMC Commissioner inspects civic infrastructure in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, IAS, inspected civic infrastructure in Rajendranagar to review the condition of public facilities and identify areas that need improvement.

The inspection was carried out at the colony park and internal roads in Plant Doctor’s Colony, Nalanda Nagar, Attapur Circle, under the Rajendranagar Zone.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the condition of the park, internal roads, drainage system, greenery, and other public amenities. He assessed the existing infrastructure and discussed the need for maintenance and development works.

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R V Karnan directed the concerned officials to take up the required repair and improvement works on priority. He also instructed them to ensure proper maintenance of civic infrastructure and improve public spaces for the benefit of local residents.

Accompanying him on the inspection were the Rajendranagar Zonal Commissioner, the Attapur Deputy Commissioner, and other GHMC officials.