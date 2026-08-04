GHMC Commissioner inspects civic infrastructure in Rajendranagar

Inspection was carried out at the colony park and internal roads in Plant Doctor's Colony, Nalanda Nagar, Attapur Circle, under the Rajendranagar Zone.

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GHMC Commissioner
GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, IAS, inspected civic infrastructure in Rajendranagar to review the condition of public facilities and identify areas that need improvement.

The inspection was carried out at the colony park and internal roads in Plant Doctor’s Colony, Nalanda Nagar, Attapur Circle, under the Rajendranagar Zone.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the condition of the park, internal roads, drainage system, greenery, and other public amenities. He assessed the existing infrastructure and discussed the need for maintenance and development works.

Subhan Bakery

R V Karnan directed the concerned officials to take up the required repair and improvement works on priority. He also instructed them to ensure proper maintenance of civic infrastructure and improve public spaces for the benefit of local residents.

Accompanying him on the inspection were the Rajendranagar Zonal Commissioner, the Attapur Deputy Commissioner, and other GHMC officials.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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