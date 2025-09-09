GHMC commissioner inspects Jiyaguda slaughter house

The commissioner stated that since the government has already issued orders for the modernisation of the slaughterhouse, tenders should be called quickly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th September 2025 9:57 pm IST
GHMC commissioner inspects Jiyaguda slaughterhouse
GHMC commissioner inspects Jiyaguda slaughterhouse

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, on Tuesday, September 9, inspected the Jiyaguda slaughterhouse and asked for its modernisation work to be started as soon as possible.

The commissioner was accompanied by Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Sahadev Ratnakar and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Vakeel.

The commissioner stated that since the government has already issued orders for the modernisation of the slaughterhouse, tenders should be called quickly.

MS Teachers

He asked officials to make sure that hygiene and infrastructure standards are strictly adhered to.

He also directed the officials to immediately remove the garbage and construction waste accumulated in the premises and take steps to ensure a clean environment.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th September 2025 9:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button