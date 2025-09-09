GHMC commissioner inspects Jiyaguda slaughter house

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, on Tuesday, September 9, inspected the Jiyaguda slaughterhouse and asked for its modernisation work to be started as soon as possible.

The commissioner was accompanied by Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Sahadev Ratnakar and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Vakeel.

The commissioner stated that since the government has already issued orders for the modernisation of the slaughterhouse, tenders should be called quickly.

He asked officials to make sure that hygiene and infrastructure standards are strictly adhered to.

He also directed the officials to immediately remove the garbage and construction waste accumulated in the premises and take steps to ensure a clean environment.