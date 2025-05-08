Hyderabad’s Gowlipura slaughter house to reopen soon: GHMC commissioner 

He inspected the slaughter house building on Wednesday morning. 

Published: 8th May 2025 9:52 am IST
Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner R V Karnan announced that the Santosh Nagar Circle Gowlipura Mekala Mandi (slaughter house) in Hyderabad will be reopened soon. 

He inspected the Gowlipura slaughter house building on Wednesday morning. 

Why did Hyderabad’s Gowlipura slaughter house stop functioning? 

The Gowlipura Mekala Mandi operated smoothly under GHMC supervision until its operations were halted following a court case filed by a local resident. 

Since the closure, dependent families have faced difficulties due to the slaughter house’s non-functioning. 

With considerable time having passed since the court verdict, community elders requested the commissioner to arrange machinery repairs and other necessary facilities for Gowlipura slaughter house in Hyderabad. 

Expected to restart soon 

The commissioner assured community elders that building repairs, machinery maintenance, water supply and other facilities would be arranged for prompt reopening. He directed the project engineer to prepare necessary proposals. 

During the inspection, the commissioner was accompanied by Health Additional Commissioner Pankaja, Zonal Commissioner Venkanna, Zonal SE Maheshwar Reddy, Project SE Srilakshmi, Santosh Nagar Deputy Commissioner Mangatayaru, Gowlipura Corporator Bhagya Lakshmi, and Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakeel.

