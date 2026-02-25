GHMC commissioner inspects sanitation efforts across Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Wednesday, February 25, inspected sanitation efforts across the Secunderabad Corridor as part of the garbage collection drive recently launched in Hyderabad’s tri-corporations.

The Commissioner, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, toured areas from Indira Park to Secunderabad Railway Station, inspecting on-ground cleanliness, waste collection efficiency and staff deployment at Surabhi Park, P&T Colony and Kavadiguda.

Officials also checked the attendance of Swachh Autos and route compliance, and verified daily door-to-door garbage collection.

Deputy Commissioners, Solid Waste Management Deputy Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers were asked to take strict action against missed routes or irregular collection and ensure cleanliness at public places, roads and key junctions.

The Commissioner also interacted with residents and shopkeepers and heard their concerns regarding sanitation services and collection timings.

Shopkeepers were advised to ensure proper waste segregation and hand over garbage only during designated collection timings.