Hyderabad’s Tri-Corporations launch daily garbage collection drive

Hyderabad: Commissioners of Hyderabad’s newly formed Tri-Corporations, that is, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations, have launched a 100 per cent daily door-to-door garbage collection drive to ensure that their areas turn into garbage-free urban zones.

Addressing a joint meeting on Friday, February 20, at the GHMC Head Office, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Cyberabad Commissioner G Srujana and Malkajgiri Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy interacted with Swachh Auto drivers and sanitation workers.

They stressed that sanitation standards in the CURE jurisdiction must be significantly strengthened and said that no garbage should be visible along roadsides or within residential colonies.

The commissioners said that sanitation has been accorded the topmost priority in the 100-day action plan, which will be implemented across the Tri-Corporation area.

Strengthening sanitation, they said, begins with improving primary collection, which in turn depends on the efficient functioning of Swachh Autos, and urged workers to ensure 100 percent daily door-to-door garbage collection from every household within their assigned areas.

Also Read Telangana CM orders clean up drive across three Hyderabad corporations

One corporation sanitation worker would be assigned to each Swachh Auto to assist in collecting house-to-house garbage, and measures will be taken to reduce waiting time during garbage unloading at dumping points, they said.

They also assured that coordination would be maintained with Regional Transport Offices (RTO) authorities to prevent operational difficulties for drivers, and where required, intermediate portable transfer points would be established to avoid unnecessary delays.

The commissioners assured that mapping exercises will be completed in the newly merged municipalities, and daily monitoring of door-to-door collection will be strengthened.

They also listened to the workers’ grievances and assured them of prompt redressal and institutional support. In case of any mishaps, workers will be provided accident insurance and ex gratia assistance, they said.

In case of unavoidable absence, workers have been advised to inform their respective Sanitation Field Assistants (SFAs) in advance to enable alternative arrangements.